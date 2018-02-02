A Cold Friday Night Ahead; Rain This Weekend

by Ben Lang

We’ll stay mostly sunny and dry Friday afternoon with highs in the low 50s. Friday night will be cold with lows falling to the mid and upper 20s, so it will be a little chilly early Saturday morning (and if you’re heading out to the Mardi Gras parade in Millbrook). Saturday afternoon will be slightly warmer with highs in the mid to upper 50s, but clouds will be on the increase. A slight chance for showers arrives late Saturday night, and a good soaking rain is in the forecast on Sunday. We could actually dry out a little towards the afternoon and evening, with low temperatures slipping into the low 40s by early Monday morning.

The new week will start off dry and cool, with highs in the upper 50s Monday. Another weather system heads our way Tuesday and Wednesday, providing another good chance for rain. This too could result in some healthy rain totals, which should help to improve state-wide drought conditions. For now, next Thursday and Friday look dry with highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid to upper 30s.