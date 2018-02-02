Colder Today, Sunday Soaker

by Ryan Stinnett

Today will feature a clearing sky and colder temperatures as highs will not get out of the lower 50s with a cool north breeze. With a clear sky and light winds, expect a very cold night with lows in the mid and upper 20s early Saturday.

SUNNY SATURDAY, SUNDAY SOAKER: Saturday will be a dry day with a mix of sun and clouds, and we warm nicely with temperatures reaching the mid 50s by afternoon. Clouds return to the state Saturday night, and so does rain and we are expecting a rather wet first half of our Sunday. The rain should gradually end from northwest to southeast across the state Sunday afternoon. Once again, no instability so no risk of severe storms, and probably no thunder. Rain amounts of around 1 inch are likely, which be very beneficial. Temperatures should be in the low 60s Sunday due to the clouds and rain.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be cooler with a highs in the upper 50s, then we return to the 60s Tuesday. Clouds increase increase Tuesday, and rain and thunderstorms return Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. We could see a few strong storms during this time frame, but it remains way too early to know if severe weather will be an issue. For Thursday and Friday cooler and drier air returns, before it looks like another rain maker arrives for the following weekend.

Have a great day!

