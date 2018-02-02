Colorado Man Sentenced to 20 Years for Robbing Montgomery Bank for Second Time

by Alabama News Network Staff

Richard Allen Evans, 50, of Arvada, Colorado, was sentenced Thursday to 240 months in federal prison for bank robbery, announced Louis V. Franklin, Sr., United States Attorney for the Middle District of Alabama. In addition to 20 years in prison,

Evans is subject to 3 years of supervised release once he completes his sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.

In June of 2017, Evans entered the BBVA Compass Bank near Eastdale Mall in Montgomery. He approached a bank teller and repeatedly demanded that she turn over all of the money in her bank drawer. The teller complied out of fear for her life and Evans got away with more than $1,900 in cash. He then fled to Florida where he was arrested the following day.

Court records indicate that this was the second time Evans robbed the bank.

Approximately ten years ago, Evans was convicted of robbing the same bank along with six other banks. He was ordered to serve 125 months in prison and was released when his sentence was complete. Evans was still on supervised release for those prior convictions at the time he committed the June 2017 bank robbery.

“A twenty-year sentence is the maximum allowed by statute for this crime,” stated U.S Attorney Franklin. “This case is a statement of the excellent work law enforcement does to protect our communities and my office will continue to prosecute these violent offenders to the fullest extent of the law.”

FBI Acting Special Agent in Charge Bret Kirby stated, “These types of cases are a prime example of the good work that is done every day in this country by our agents as well as our state and local partners. This type of team work will ensure these repeat offenders will remain incarcerated.”

U.S. Attorney Franklin would like to thank the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Montgomery Police Department (MPD) for investigating this case. The Suwanee County Sheriff’s Office (Florida) and the U.S. Marshals Service assisted with this investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Bradley Bodiford prosecuted the case.