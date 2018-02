Fatal Accident

Selma Man Dies.

by Tim Lennox

Author ities say 68 year old Earnest Hatcher died Thursday afternoon when the car he was driving left the road and struck a tree.

Troopers say Hatcher was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from his C1500 Chevy Pickup. The accident happened about 3:10 PM on Alabama 140 about four miles West of Selma.