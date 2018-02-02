Greene County Fatal Accident kills man and 2-year old boy

State Trooper Report

by Tim Lennox

Alabama State Troopers say the child and an adult died when the car the adult was driving ran off a road in Greene County. The adult is identified as 27 year old Rolando Xavier Whitehead of Sawyerville. The child is also from Sawyerville, but the troopers do not identify the relationship, if any, between the two.

Neither victim was using a seat belt or child safety seat and both were ejected from the vehicle.

The accident happened about 7:50 Thursday morning on Alabama Highway 14 about a mile and a half East of Eutaw. Troopers say speed is believed to be a factor.