Pine Hill Man Sentenced to 7 Years on Child Pornography Charges

by Alabama News Network Staff

United States Attorney Richard W. Moore of the Southern District of Alabama announces that Terry White,22, of Pine Hill, was sentenced Thursday after earlier pleading guilty to a violation of 18 USC Section 2252A(a)(2), Receipt of Child Pornography.

White was sentenced to serve 84 months (7 years) imprisonment followed by a life time term of supervised release.

This case arose when the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency received a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that files containing child pornography were uploaded from the Facebook account of a juvenile from North Carolina to the Facebook account of Terry White.

The investigation revealed that White made a “friend request” to the victim and they began communicating via Facebook Messenger. The conversation turned sexual and White requested that the juvenile send him images of child pornography.

Further investigation revealed that White had previously requested another child to send him obscene images. That child’s mother had contacted law enforcement which resulted in the defendant being prosecuted for Electronic Solicitation of a Child in Clarke County.

This case was investigated by the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the North Carolina Bureau of Investigation. This case was prosecuted by AUSA Maria E. Murphy.