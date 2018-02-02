Plant-based Lifestyle Movement: Helping Others from “Tragedy to Majesty”

by Ellis Eskew

Renee Beavers calls herself a “lifestyle movement guide.”

It’s all about a plant-based movement to teach people how to eat foods that have benefits instead of side effects.

“Teach people how to use food as medicine,” said Beavers.

While she has been on TV shows and written several books and devotionals on eating and building a healthy lifestyle, life has not always been picture perfect for her.

“I always say that my husband is my happily ever after, but my childhood was my ‘Nightmare on Elm Street.’ My mother was a drug addict, my father was a drug addict. My father got killed when I was 11 and my mother got murdered by a serial killer when I was in my 20’s,” said Beavers.

Beavers says as a young girl she turned to food as an escape.

And it began to control her life.

“Sometimes it is really getting to the heart of the matter. Why am I overweight? Why am I struggling with this versus another way to lose weight? Really asking yourself why am I overweight? And I think until I did that, I didn’t really have the sense of my spirit and my soul and my body all being connected. It was always disconnected,” said Beavers.

Now she is using her love of food for good. She has developed a plant-based lifestyle to help others find their path to freedom by helping them connect with God and a new way of looking at food.

She also wants people to understand many of the health problems our society faces can be solved simply by the choices you make.

“Especially the top ten killers in America, of the top ten, six of those are related to the foods we eat. So when you think of high blood pressure and diabetes and cancer and respiratory– when you know you have the power by what you eat– We all kind of know that fruits and vegetables are good for us, but we don’t really know how good they are for us,” said Beavers.

For more information on Renee M. Beavers and her lifestlye movement, click here.