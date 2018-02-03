Rain Tonight And Sunday

by Ben Lang

It was a tale of two halves for Saturday, with sun during the morning but a layer of clouds that rolled in for the afternoon. Some light echoes are indicated on radar this evening, but it’s unlikely any of those are reaching the surface due to some very dry air in the lower levels. That will eventually be overcome later on tonight, but it won’t be until around midnight or so that we get a real chance to see rain. Rain can be expected from midnight through Sunday morning. Low temperatures range from the middle to upper 40s.

A good soaking of rainfall is likely for Sunday morning. The afternoon is trending drier though, and most of the rain could come to an end by noon. High temperatures should be able to reach the 60s in the afternoon, with the sky partially clearing. A cold front swings through here Sunday night, resulting in a chilly start to the new week.

Monday morning starts with temperatures in the 30s, but the rest of the day looks good. Expect a mostly sunny sky with highs near 60. Rain will return in a hurry for Tuesday evening especially, and confidence is increasing for rain on Wednesday. For now, no severe weather expected those days. Thursday and Friday look dry for now, but next weekend could be wet again, with a chance for rain both Saturday and Sunday. Good news is that we won’t see a significant cold streak over the next 8 days. Rather, we will generally see high temperatures in the low to mid 60s and lows ranging from the upper 30s to mid 40s.