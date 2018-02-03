Troy Leadership Conference Honors Civil Rights Icon John Lewis

by Danielle Wallace

An annual leadership conference in Troy became a celebration of Troy born Civil Rights icon John Lewis Saturday.

Troy residents welcomed the congressman home. He’s recognized for spending his life fighting for others an officials unveiled an historic marker honoring him.

“I’ve seen markers in cities and towns on highways all across america but I never dreamed there would be a marker for me in Troy, Alabama,” says Lewis.

Lewis and Congresswoman Terri Sewell were keynote speakers at the Troy Leadership Conference. This year’s theme surrounded social change.

“How important is is for us to get involved in our politics, in our communities and that we can bloom where we are planted making a difference exactly where we are,” says Sewell.

Sewell says it was fitting to honor Lewis.

“I think that people forget that progress is elusive and so every generation has to fight for the gains that have been made and also pay it forward,” says Sewell.

Troy Mayor Jason Reeves says it’s time Lewis has had a global impact.

“We’re so honored that congressman lewis allowed us to honor him it means so much that it was meaningful to him because of all the things that he’s done for this community in alabama but the nation and the world,” says Reeves.

“It’s unreal, it’s unbelievable. It brought me to tears when I saw the sign saying “John Lewis Day,” says Lewis.

A documentary titled “John Lewis: Get in the Way” was shown at the Troy Public Library as part of John Lewis Day in Troy.