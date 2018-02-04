A Cool Sunday Night and Dry, Sunny Monday

by Ben Lang

The rain is long gone and many locations are back to a sunny sky, with only areas north of I-85/east of I-65 still dealing with some clouds. The sky clears tonight as a reinforcing cold front pushes through central and south Alabama. Expect a cooler night with lows ranging from 35 degrees north to near 40 south. Monday looks like a nice day, with high temperatures ranging from the mid to upper 50s under a sunny sky. Monday night will be cool and clouds will increase ahead of our next weather system. Lows drop to the lower 40s.

A few showers will be possible by Tuesday afternoon, and it could be a mostly cloudy day. Otherwise, looks like a fairly warm day with highs in the upper 60s. Most of the rainfall will occur between Tuesday night and Wednesday. This could be another beneficial soaking of rainfall for the state, with rain totals in some spots near or even above an inch. Wednesday’s high temperatures will reach the mid 60s to low 70s, and a cold front pushing through the state Wednesday night drops lows back to near 40.

For now, looks like Thursday and Friday will be dry, although some models hint at a little rainfall left over Thursday morning, or arriving late Friday ahead of (yet another) system to bring us rain next weekend. High temperatures Thursday and Friday should be in the 60s under a partly cloudy sky. Rain still looks like a good bet for next Saturday and Sunday. Models are hinting at highs possibly in the upper 60s those days, so ice and snow certainly won’t be a concern.