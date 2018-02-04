No-Seatbelt Fatals Mount Up

Several Deaths Reported since Thursday

by Tim Lennox

Alabama authorities are reporting another fatal accident in which the driver was not wearing a seat belt.

They say it happened Saturday night about 9:30 on highway 80, four miles east of Selma. The victim was a Montgomery man who was the only person in the car. He’s identified as 32 year old Christopher Obrian Coleman. Troopers say they suspect speed was a factor.

There have been multiple highway deaths in the area since Thursday, and none of those killed was wearing a seat belt. That includes a nine year old girl. The car she was in was struck by a wrong-way driver on Highway 80 near Waugh late Friday night. No names or charges so far in that accident.

And two teenage men died in separate accident during the same period..one in Demopolis, the other in Lee County.