NY Times: Alabama Couple Married, Again.

Two widowers in their 80's marry in Birmingham

by Tim Lennox

The New York Times story about this week’s wedding of Judy long, 83, and Jim Scott, 80 fill almost a full page in today’s paper.

The both graduated from Auburn, but did not meet on campus.

HERE’S A LINK TO THE STORY. (The Times allows visitors a small number of free articles each month, but if you visit it frequently, you may be blocked unless you subscribe.)