Teen Surrenders To Montgomery Police for Weekend Murder

by Jonathan Thomas

MONTGOMERY — The Montgomery Police Department has arrested a Montgomery

man in the shooting death of Sidney Johnson IV, 30, who was fatally wounded Saturday

February 3, 2018 after a verbal dispute.

MPD charged Leviticus Fuller, 19, with murder after he turned himself in to the

Montgomery Police Department on Sunday, February 4, 2018. Following his arrest,

Fuller was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility, where he was

being held under a $150,000 bond.

On Saturday, February 03, 2018 at approximately 1:30 A.M., MPD and Fire Medics

responded to the 2000 block of E. South Blvd. after receiving a report that a subject had

been shot. There, they located Johnson IV, who had sustained a gunshot wound and he

was pronounced dead on scene.

MPD’s investigation determined that the shooting stemmed from a verbal dispute

between the victim and the suspect. Further investigation identified Fuller as the suspect.

No additional information is available for release at this time in connection with this

continuing investigation.