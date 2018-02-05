“Aggressive” Academic And Financial Plan To Come For Montgomery Public Schools

by Jalea Brooks

Interim state superintendent, Dr. Ed Richardson says he’ll soon release new plans to address financial and academic issues in Montgomery Public Schools.

Richardson says one proposed fix to the system’s budget issues is consolidating schools, with the option to sell empty schools left behind. Despite a vote by MPS board members not to sell Georgia Washington Middle school to the town of Pike Road for 11 million dollars, Richardson says selling that school has not been completely ruled out.

“Everything is on the table, the key for me is that we want to adopt a plan that will not cut teacher units, we’ve got major academic problems and you don’t solve those by cutting teachers”. said Richardson.

The school system is still facing 5 million dollars in budget cuts before finalizing a budget for the 2018-2019 school year.

Richardson says that he plans to release an “aggressive” plan that outlines both financial and academic plans for Montgomery County Public Schools Friday, February 5th.