Deadline for Candidate Qualifying this Week

by Andrew James

The deadline to qualify for state elections is closing in. The deadline is this Friday at 5 p.m.

Here’s breakdown of some of the candidates who have qualified so far:

Republican candidates for Governor: Kay Ivey, Tommy Battle Scott Dawson, Bill Hightower and Michael McAllister

Democratic candidates for Governor: Sue Bell Cobb, Walt Maddox, James Fields and Anthony White

Republican candidates for Lt. Governor: Twinkle Cavanaugh and Rusty Glover

Democratic candidates for Lt. Governor: Will Boyd

Republican candidates for Secretary of State: John Merrill and Michael Johnson

Democratic candidates for Secretary of State: Lula Albert and Heather Milem

To see the full list of candidates click the following links:

Republican Candidates

Democratic Candidates