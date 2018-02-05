Deadline for Candidate Qualifying this Week
The deadline to qualify for state elections is closing in. The deadline is this Friday at 5 p.m.
Here’s breakdown of some of the candidates who have qualified so far:
Republican candidates for Governor: Kay Ivey, Tommy Battle Scott Dawson, Bill Hightower and Michael McAllister
Democratic candidates for Governor: Sue Bell Cobb, Walt Maddox, James Fields and Anthony White
Republican candidates for Lt. Governor: Twinkle Cavanaugh and Rusty Glover
Democratic candidates for Lt. Governor: Will Boyd
Republican candidates for Secretary of State: John Merrill and Michael Johnson
Democratic candidates for Secretary of State: Lula Albert and Heather Milem
To see the full list of candidates click the following links: