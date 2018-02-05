Early-Sunday Morning Crash Claims Life of Pike Road Man

by Alabama News Network Staff

A single-vehicle crash at 1 a.m., on February 4, has claimed the life of a Pike Road man. Hunter Alan Chambliss, 24, was killed when the 2014 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving left the roadway and struck several trees.

Chambliss, who was not using a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred on Alabama 110 (Vaughn Road) near the six mile marker, approximately six miles east of Montgomery.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.