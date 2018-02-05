Expect Lane Closures on East Boulevard This Week

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Dept. of Transportation says beginning today, temporary lane closures will be in place on Eastern Boulevard from Troy Highway to Interstate 85.

The lane closures will be in place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. until the end of the week for crews to permanently stripe the recently resurfaced road.

Lane closures are still possible from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday thru Thursday until the project is complete. Motorists are urged to use caution when traveling through construction zones.