Montgomery County Arrests: January 29-February 4 Alabama News Network Staff, Posted: Feb 5, 2018 5:55 PM CST by Alabama News Network Staff 1/49Dwight Williams Arrest Date: 1/31/18 Charge(s): Reckless Murder Show Caption Hide Caption 2/49Nikita Wheeler Arrest Date: 2/3/18 Charge(s): Possession of Controlled Substance & Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree Show Caption Hide Caption 3/49Jules Vickers Arrest Date: 1/31/18 Charge(s): Probation Revocation Show Caption Hide Caption 4/49Stacey Toney Arrest Date: 1/30/18 Charge(s): Criminal Drug Trafficking Show Caption Hide Caption 5/49Kewaun Todd Arrest Date: 1/30/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court Show Caption Hide Caption 6/49Adrian Talley Jr. Arrest Date: 1/31/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court Show Caption Hide Caption 7/49Ernest Stromer Arrest Date: 1/31/18 Charge(s): Unlawful Distribution/Furnishing Controlled Substance Show Caption Hide Caption 8/49Robert Smith Arrest Date: 1/31/18 Charge(s): Sorna Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 9/49Courtney Scullock Arrest Date: 1/31/18 Charge(s): Child Support Show Caption Hide Caption 10/49Rondrico Scott Arrest Date: 2/2/18 Charge(s): Probation Revocation Show Caption Hide Caption 11/49Adrian Sankey Sr. Arrest Date: 1/31/18 Charge(s): Contempt of Court Show Caption Hide Caption 12/49Joshua Robledo Arrest Date: 1/30/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court Show Caption Hide Caption 13/49Brandon Richardson Arrest Date: 1/31/18 Charge(s): Probation Revocation (2 counts) Show Caption Hide Caption 14/49Torrey Price Jr. Arrest Date: 1/31/18 Charge(s): Sorna Violation & Violation of Community Notification Act Show Caption Hide Caption 15/49Christpher Polk Arrest Date: 2/1/18 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 3rd (Harassment) Show Caption Hide Caption 16/49Jeremiah Nickerson Arrest Date: 1/31/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court Show Caption Hide Caption 17/49Gary Moncrief Arrest Date: 1/31/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court, Mutilated/Altered Tag, No Drivers License, Operating Vehicle without Insurance, Receiving Stolen Property 1st & 2nd, & Reckless Driving Show Caption Hide Caption 18/49Latisha Miller Arrest Date: 2/1/18 Charge(s): Possession of Burglary Tools Show Caption Hide Caption 19/49Jordan McDaniel Arrest Date: 1/29/18 Charge(s): Assault 1st Degree, Conspiracy to Commit Robbery I, Driving while Suspended, Robbery 1st (2 counts), & Speed Less 25MPH Show Caption Hide Caption 20/49Patrick McCullough Jr. Arrest Date: 2/2/18 Charge(s): Attempting to Elude, Driving while Suspended, Failure to Display Insurance, Possession of Marijuana 1st, Probation Revocation, & Speed Less 25 MPH Show Caption Hide Caption 21/49Don McCaskill Arrest Date: 1/31/18 Charge(s): Hold for Bureau of Prisons Show Caption Hide Caption 22/49Bobby Manora Arrest Date: 2/2/18 Charge(s): Fugitive from Justice Show Caption Hide Caption 23/49Rodney Jones Arrest Date: 2/1/18 Charge(s): Robbery 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 24/49Travis Johnson Arrest Date: 1/31/18 Charge(s): Burglary II & By Order of the Court Show Caption Hide Caption 25/49Harriett Holloway Arrest Date: 1/30/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court Show Caption Hide Caption 26/49Travis Johnson Arrest Date: 1/31/18 Charge(s): Burglary II & By Order of the Court Show Caption Hide Caption 27/49Darrell Hinson Arrest Date: 1/31/18 Charge(s): Rape 1st, Assault II, & Probation Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 28/49James Hill Arrest Date: 2/3/18 Charge(s): Assault II Show Caption Hide Caption 29/49Collin Hatcher Arrest Date: 1/31/18 Charge(s): Possession of Controlled Substance Show Caption Hide Caption 30/49Demetrius Harris Arrest Date: 1/31/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court Show Caption Hide Caption 31/49Alqadeer Hamlett Arrest Date: 1/30/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court Show Caption Hide Caption 32/49Steven Hall Arrest Date: 1/31/18 Charge(s): Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree Show Caption Hide Caption 33/49Charles Griggs Jr. Arrest Date: 1/31/18 Charge(s): Probation Revocation & Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance Show Caption Hide Caption 34/49Lavander Gamble Jr. Arrest Date: 2/3/18 Charge(s): Criminal Trespass II Show Caption Hide Caption 35/49Lamar Flynn Arrest Date: 1/30/18 Charge(s): Driving while Suspended, Making Terrorist Threats, No Drivers License, Operating Vehicle without Insurance (2 counts), & Speeding (2 counts) Show Caption Hide Caption 36/49Ken Fluellen Arrest Date: 1/30/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court Show Caption Hide Caption 37/49Brittany Edwards Arrest Date: 1/31/18 Charge(s): Probation Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 38/49Kelvin Davis Arrest Date: 1/29/18 Charge(s): Probation Revocation Show Caption Hide Caption 39/49Samuel Coley Jr. Arrest Date: 2/2/18 Charge(s): Possession of Marijuana 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 40/49Jennifer Chapman Arrest Date: 2/1/18 Charge(s): Auto Burglary (2 counts) Show Caption Hide Caption 41/49Timothy Carroll Arrest Date: 2/2/18 Charge(s): Auto Burglary (5 counts) Show Caption Hide Caption 42/49James Campbell Arrest Date: 2/2/18 Charge(s): Burglary III, Obstructing Justice Using False Identity, Parole Violation, & Theft of Property III (Class D) Show Caption Hide Caption 43/49David Cain Arrest Date: 1/29/18 Charge(s): Probation Revocation & Sorna Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 44/49Tristian Buyck Arrest Date: 1/31/18 Charge(s): Fugitive from Justice Show Caption Hide Caption 45/49Chad Burkett Arrest Date: 2/3/18 Charge(s): Burglary III Show Caption Hide Caption 46/49Bakari Brown Arrest Date: 1/29/18 Charge(s): Robbery 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 47/49Mitchel Bozeman Arrest Date: 2/2/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court Show Caption Hide Caption 48/49Christopher Barnes Arrest Date: 1/31/18 Charge(s): Robbery 2nd Show Caption Hide Caption 49/49Virginia Austin Arrest Date: 2/1/18 Charge(s): Theft of Property 1st Show Caption Hide Caption Here are the arrests for Montgomery County for dates January 29th through February 4th, 2018. A suspect is presumed to be innocent until being found guilty in a court of law. FacebookTwitterPinterestEmailMoreRelated Posts Police: Man Wanted For Criminal Sexual Conduct Wit... Selma City Schools Gets a “D” on Educa... Councilman Seeks Constituents’ Ideas and Vot... Natalee Holloway’s Mom Sues Over TV Series A...