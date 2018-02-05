Moore Seeks to Have Accusers’ Lawsuit Moved from Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Former Senate candidate Roy Moore says a defamation lawsuit filed by a woman who accused him of sexual misconduct should be moved out of Montgomery.

A Montgomery judge on Monday gave Leigh Corfman, the plaintiff in the case, two weeks to respond to Moore’s request for a change of venue.

In a motion filed Friday, Moore’s attorneys said the lawsuit should play out in Etowah County, “where the underlying events are alleged to have occurred.”

Corfman says she was 14 when Moore, then in his 30s, touched her during an encounter at his home.

She filed a lawsuit last month against Moore and his campaign. She says both defamed her as they denied the accusations in the midst of the U.S. Senate race in Alabama.

