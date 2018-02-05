More Rain Ahead !

by Shane Butler

We have a rather active weather pattern ahead this week. The first round of rain comes in late Tuesday and sticks around through Wednesday. The system will provide a good soaking with rainfall potential between 1-2 inches. There could be a few rumbles of thunder with storms working through the area. Strong winds would be the greater threat from any of the stronger storms moving through here. We dry out again late week but more rain heads our way just in time for the weekend. This looks like another good soaking, so you may have to adjust outdoor plans. There’s no cold air involved in any of the systems moving through our area. We can say there’s no wintry precipitation threat at all for our area through the upcoming weekend.