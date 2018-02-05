News Producer

by Laura Ross

Alabama News Network is seeking a News Producer for the CBS affiliate, WAKA/CBS-8 and the ABC affiliate WNCF/ABC Montgomery in Montgomery, AL to work in our fast-paced local news organization. Ideal candidate must be a self-starter who will do what it takes to produce the news. Schedule may vary each week. At least one year experience as a news producer is required. A College Degree in Broadcast Journalism preferred. Please send resume, cover letter, DVD or link to Human Resources, Alabama News Network, 4001 Carmichael Road, Suite 100, Montgomery, AL 36106, or email to jobs@waka.com. No phone calls, please. EOE