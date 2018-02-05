Police: Man Wanted For Criminal Sexual Conduct With a Child

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Internet Crimes Against Children Unit is searching for wanted fugitive Germaine Moore, 44, for 11 felony charges related to a criminal sexual conduct investigation involving a person under the age of 13.

Moore has active warrants from Detroit, Michigan with full extradition and multiple pending charges in Alabama.

Anyone who can help authorities find Moore is asked to call the police, Crime Stoppers at 215-STOP, or the Alabama Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, at 334-353-1224.

Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward.