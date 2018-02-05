Noon Update: Seasonal Monday, Active Weather Pattern

by Ryan Stinnett

Our Monday will feature a sunny sky and highs in the mid to upper 50s. Not a bad start to the work week, and for tonight, the sky will remain mainly clear with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

TUESDAY/WEDNESDAY: Our flow switches out of the south Tuesday and we are going to see warmer temperatures and moisture surge north with highs in the upper 60s Tuesday. Clouds return quickly Tuesday, followed by more rain and thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon, night, into Wednesday morning. It looks like there will be some surface based instability available, which will allow for the potential for strong, maybe even severe thunderstorms during this time frame. At the writing of this forecast, the SPC currently had no portions of Alabama highlighted in a risk for severe storms, but this will likely change, and I could see the SPC at least issuing a “marginal risk” for this event. Storms or not, it is going to rain, and it looks like we could all see another inch or so of rain by the time the rain exits Wednesday.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: We are forecasting dry with seasonal temperatures as the days should feature more sun than clouds. Highs will be in the lower 60s and lows in the upper 30s. Our next rain maker takes shape to the west Friday, and clouds will begin to increase in coverage late in the day.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: The weekend looks to be rather wet and unsettled. Both Saturday and Sunday look to feature clouds, with rain and storms, and highs in the mid 60s. At this time, it doesn’t look like severe weather will be an issue, but we will be watching things through the week. Behind the weekend system, we look to see a quick hitting cold snap behind that system. For the next 10-14 days, there remains no sign of any significant snow or ice issues for Alabama, but once again, there is still a lot of winter left.

Have a great day!

Ryan