Selma City Schools Gets a “D” on Education Report Card

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The Education Report Card released last week has some Selma residents pointing fingers and placing blame but not at school officials.

Selma City Schools got a “D” on the State Department of Education Report Card.

School officials say a strategic plan is in the works that focuses heavily on teaching and learning.

Residents say the key to fixing the problem at schools starts in the home.

“You got to respect the teachers, you got to respect your fellow students, you got to respect the principals.,”said Selma resident Moses Thomas.

“That’s all it boils down to, respecting one another.”

The Selma City School district has a dozen schools and serves more than 3000 students.