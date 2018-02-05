Well-known Montgomery Businessman Bubba Trotman Dies at 90

by Glenn Halbrooks

Alabama News Network is saddened to report the passing of well-known Montgomery businessman John “Bubba” Trotman. He died at his home on Saturday after a brief illness. He was 90 years old.

Trotman founded Trotman Cattle Company in Montgomery in 1954. Among his many accomplishments, he was president of the Alabama Cattlemen’s Association in 1966 and became nationally known as the President of the National Cattlemen’s Association in 1972. In 1981 he was inducted into the Alabama Livestock Hall of Fame and was elected President of the Southeastern Livestock Exposition in 1983.

President Ronald Reagan appointed Trotman to head the Alabama Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service (ASCS) in 1985.

Trotman was a member of the Montgomery Rotary Club for 66 years and served as president in 1977-78.

Trotman grew up in Troy. He studied agriculture at Auburn University where he played football and was the Vice President of the Auburn A-Club. He served in the Merchant Marines and the U.S. Army.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Ellen Rogers Trotman, two sons, Frank Randolph Trotman (Lorrie) and John McNeill Trotman, Jr. (Teri) and his grandson, John McNeill Trotman III. Survivors include his sons, Charles Rogers Trotman (Whitney), Robert Tyler “Woody” Trotman and many other loving family members and friends.

The funeral will be held at First Baptist Church in Montgomery on Tuesday, February 6, at 1:00 p.m. with Chuck Ashley and the Rev. Robert Wisnewski, Jr. officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. at the church. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery.