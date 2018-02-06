Golden Apple: Shelia Evans

by Ryan Stinnett

Our Golden Apple Award Winner this week comes from the Montgomery Public School System. In her 14th year of education, kindergarten teacher Shelia Evans at Seth Johnson Elementary school is known for being a teacher who makes learning fun for her students and believes she has found the best way to educate her students.

“A lot of hands on, I feel as if they can touch it or say it or feel it, or hear it or taste it, they can remember it better, and they can go on and build with it,” says Evans.

Congratulations Ms. Evans!