A Good Soaking Ahead

by Shane Butler

It is looking rather wet tonight and most of Wednesday. The air mass overhead will be increasing with moisture and this will lead to a good soaking rain event for our area. Rainfall potential will range between one to nearly three inches. We expect a few t-storms with this system and some could go severe. The main threat will be damaging wind gust. Temps start out mild Wednesday morning but expect falling temps behind the rain Wednesday afternoon. A mostly clear and colder night is ahead with temps Thursday morning in the mid to upper 30s. We briefly dry out Thursday but there’s more rain starting Friday and continuing on and off throughout the upcoming weekend.