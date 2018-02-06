Several Arrests Made In Viral Video of Child Sexual Assault

by Jalea Brooks

A Millbrook man and several others are behind bars after a disturbing viral video posted to social media, in which police say 44-year-old Germaine Moore is seen sexually assaulting a six-year-old victim.

“These are the kind of cases where a six-year-old child is being forced to engage sexual activity that gives all of us as parents nightmares” said Elmore County District Attorney “I promise you that we will do whatever in our power to make sure this defendant, if found guilty is incarcerated for a long as humanly possible”.

According to Lt. Brooke Walker “”Facebook is aware of the video and Is actively working to remove that video”.

Moore is facing 11 felony charges including sexual assault of a child under the age of 13 and possession and dissemination of child pornography.

Moore’s wife, Tanya Moore was also arrested Tuesday morning after police say she concealed Moore’s whereabouts. Her bond was raised to $25,0000 at her first court appearance Tuesday afternoon.

Montgomery Police have also arrested 42 year old Jerrell Washington in connection to the video. He has been charged with possession and dissemination of child pornography after sharing the video online.

Authorities are now urging parents who believe their child may have ha inappropriate contact with Germaine Moore, to come forward immediately.

Moore is also charged in Detroit with sexually assaulting three young female relatives. Michigan prosecutors say the assaults occurred in Detroit, and at Moore’s home in Alabama. He’s currently being held in the Elmore County Jail awaiting possible extradition.