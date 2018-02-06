Noon Update: Very Warm Days and a Wet Wednesday Ahead

by Ryan Stinnett

Today will be a day with a mix of sun and clouds, with a high in the low 70s, and while a shower is possible in spots by afternoon, the better chance of rain returns tonight into Wednesday. Wednesday morning looks to be rather wet and stormy, with widespread showers and storms, and a few storms could be strong with gusty winds. Good news, latest model data shows little surface based instability and fairly weak wind fields, so for now SPC is not showing any chance of organized severe thunderstorms with this system. It looks like another beneficial rain event for the state, with amounts of 1-2 inches likely.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: Thursday looks dry with ample sunshine; the high Thursday will be in the around 60°, followed by mid 60s Friday. Clouds increase Friday and a few showers are possible, but should increase in coverage as we head into the weekend.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: The weekend looks wet as the active weather pattern continues. We will mention a good chance of showers and thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday ahead of a slow moving cold front; it won’t rain the entire weekend, but be ready for occasional showers and a heavy downpour at times. Temperatures will be fairly mild for February with highs in the 60s both days. And, for now, instability looks very limited so severe storms don’t look especially likely. Rain amounts over the weekend once again will be in the 1-2 inch range.

NEXT WEEK: Monday should feature lingering showers, and Tuesday look dry, but more showers are possible over the latter half of the week as moisture levels rise again. No sign of any Arctic air; highs will be in the 50s and 60s through the week. And, no sign of any snow or ice issues for Alabama for the next seven to ten days.

Have a great day!

Ryan