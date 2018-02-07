A Dry Thursday

by Shane Butler

The rain will depart tonight and we get at least one day to dry out before more rain heads our way. A cold front moves south of us allowing drier air to work into the area. This will set us up for a mostly clear and chilly start to your Thursday. We expect upper 30s to lower 40s but with ample sunshine temps climb into the lower 60s Thursday afternoon. Moisture starts to head back into the region and we should see showers beginning Friday afternoon and continuing into the weekend. Looks like another good soaking with a couple of inches possible over the weekend. The active weather patter remains in place as we begin next week. If you have rain gear, keep it handy because you’re gonna need it at times.