House Democratic Caucus Calls for Ensuring Access to Affordable Healthcare

by Jonathan Thomas

Montgomery, Ala – Members of the Alabama House Democratic Caucus called for an effort to ensure access to affordable healthcare for all Alabamians during a press conference this afternoon. They also announced a resolution calling on Governor Kay Ivey to expand Medicaid.

“We have seen -and continue to see- the enormous negative impact not expanding Medicaid has already had on our state,” said Rep. Mary Moore, of Birmingham. “It’s time to stop the bleeding. It’s time to shore up our rural hospitals and rural healthcare providers instead of contributing to the further decimation of these communities and it’s time to strengthen this program which is so vital to so many of our most vulnerable citizens – from young children to seniors.”

The members also encouraged a thorough review of any and all state-funded mental health services to ensure that such appropriations are spent wisely and provide first-rate care and for more awareness to be brought to mental health issues.

“These struggles touch every part of our citizenry students, to new mothers to returning veterans,” said Rep. Rolanda Hollis, also from Jefferson County. “Failure to meet that commitment with effective programs and adequate funding levels has already led to increased costs in emergency care and incarceration, not to mention the human cost in countless lives devastated and families disrupted.”

Noting today is National African-American AIDS Awareness Day, Rep. Laura Hall, also highlighted the need for increased awareness of HIV, which disproportionately affects the African American Community.

“Raising awareness and encouraging testing is critical to identify those living with HIV, connect them with medical care and limit the damage done by this disease, said Rep. Hall, of Huntsville. “We can and should also take action to address known causes of the spread of this disease by supporting legislation like SB169.”

SB169, sponsored by Senator Bobby Singleton, would authorize the Health Department to work with local counties on pilot programs that would aim to stop outbreaks caused by the sharing of needles