Severe Threat Winds Down; A Wet and Mild Pattern Ahead

by Ben Lang

The strongest thunderstorms are now pushing out of southeast Alabama, and our severe weather threat is winding down. We still will have light to moderate rain through the rest of the afternoon. A cold front will swing through the area this afternoon, providing cooler temperatures and eventually a clearing sky tonight and tomorrow. Lows will range from the mid 30s to near 40 degrees. Thursday should turn out to be a nice day, with highs in the low 60s under a mostly sunny sky. Thursday night will be cool with lows in the upper 30s to around 40.

Rain returns to our forecast quickly on Friday. By the afternoon and evening, we will have a few showers impacting our area. Our best chance for rain will be Saturday and Sunday. On the plus side, temperatures will be warmer, near 70 each day. We will have a chance for rain through the middle of next week too, but more details on that once we get a clearer picture on exact timing there. On the plus side, it does look like we will be fairly warm next week, with highs in the mid to upper 60s next Monday through Wednesday.