Talking to your Kids about Child Molestation

by Ellis Eskew

Child sexual abuse can be a parents worst nightmare.

Counselors recommend speaking to your kids about what is appropriate and what’s not. Counselors at Child Protect Children’s Advocacy Center in Montgomery advise being open and honest with your child.

And start the conversation at an early age.

“As early as possible. As early as your child is verbal, start talking to them. You know you can use safe terms like “bathing suit areas” or “private parts.” We suggest you even are honest enough with your kids to use the anatomical terms for their body parts so when they are out and they hear those terms they are not confused as to what they are,” said Counselor Kristin Byrd.

Byrd says the child will not be traumatized by parents talking to them about these things and they are usually very receptive to learning it.