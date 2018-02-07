Traffic Stop in Dallas Co. Ends in Drug Arrests

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A traffic stop in Dallas County ends with two people behind bars on drug charges.

Captain Mike Granthum says DeMontrell Shelton and Lyrica Jackson are both charged with Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance.

And Unlawful Possession of Marijuana first-degree.

Granthum says Shelton is also charged with Driving Under the Influence.

He says deputies stopped Shelton at around eleven Tuesday night after he pulled out in front them on the Cecil Jackson Bypass.

Granthum says deputies could smell marijuana as they approached the vehicle.

He says they recovered what looked like marijuana and crack cocaine from the car.

“Anytime we can get these drugs off the street, I mean, it helps our children. It helps our community and we’re going to combat them. We have actually picked up our patrols, we’re actually pulling more cars over,” said Granthum.

“This is the root of our problem in Dallas County is drugs, there’s no ifs, ands or buts about it.”

Shelton is being held in the Dallas County Jail on $46,000 dollars bond.

Jackson’s bond is $40,000.