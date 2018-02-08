Bobby Bright Will Try to Win Back His Congressional Seat, This Time As a Republican

by Alabama News Network Staff

Former District 2 Alabama Congressman Bobby Bright has announced that he is running to reclaim his seat in Congress, but this time as a Republican.

Bright was a Democrat when he held the seat from 2009-2011, before being defeated by Republican incumbent Martha Roby.

Previously, Bright was Montgomery Mayor from the time he defeated longtime incumbent Mayor Emory Folmar in 1999 until he won the Congressional seat.

Bright made the announcement this morning at Alabama Republican Party headquarters in Birmingham. So far, Bright would face not only Roby but also Tommy Amason, Rich Hobson and Barry Moore. Qualifying ends at 5PM on Friday. The primaries are June 5.