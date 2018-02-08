Dry Thursday, but Rain Returns Soon

by Ryan Stinnett

TODAY/FRIDAY: After the cold start to today, the rest of day will be dry with seasonal temperatures and a good supply of sunshine and temperatures rise into the lower 60s this afternoon. Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, and while most of the day will be dry we will introduce the risk of a few scattered afternoon showers as moisture levels rise. Temperatures rise into the low and mid 60s Friday afternoon and clouds will be increasing as we roll into Friday night as a wet weekend weather pattern takes shape.

WET WEEKEND WEATHER: We will mention a good chance of showers and thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday as a moisture-rich air mass continues to stream across the state. It won’t rain the entire weekend, but be ready for rain and/or thunderstorms with heavy downpours at just about any time over the weekend. Temperatures will be fairly mild for February with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s both days. And, for now, instability looks very limited so severe storms don’t look especially likely, but rain amounts over the weekend once again will be in the 1-2 inch range on average, and perhaps some heavier localized totals.

NEXT WEEK: There should be enough moisture around for a few scattered showers Monday through Wednesday, but nothing really organized. A surface front could bring an increase in showers by Wednesday. The week looks mild with highs mostly in the upper 60s as the upper air flow will keep the really cold air bottled up over the northern U.S and the overall pattern looks very favorable for beneficial rain across the Southeast U.S. over the next ten days.

Have a great day!

Ryan