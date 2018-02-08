Fatal Hit and Run in Selma Remains Unsolved One Year Later

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Its been a year since a Selma man was killed in a deadly hit and run accident in Selma and police are still searching for the person responsible.

Detective Ray Blanks says 60 year old Alfred Givan of Selma was killed last February on Super Bowl Sunday the victim of a hit and run.

“Leaving a local grocery store in the area headed home,” said Blanks.

Blanks says Givan was hit by a dark colored SUV while he was crossing the street on Highland Avenue.

“The subject got out, looked at him, then got back in the vehicle and drove off, left the victim deceased on the scene,” said Blanks.

There have been no arrests made in the case.

Blanks says he’s hopeful that someone with information come forward.

“Just anyone that know anything will be helpful to this case, to help solving it and giving the family some type of relief,” he said.

Anyone with information that could help police call the Secret Witness line at (334) 874-2190 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-44-CRIME.