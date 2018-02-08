Former Attorney General Troy King Running for Office Again

by Danielle Wallace

Former Attorney General Troy King is seeking his old job back.

King officially qualified for the race Thursday in Elba. It has been 7 years, since he has served the people of Alabama and now he is ready for a second chance.

“I’m back because I feel the call and I believe that is what public service is – a call to serve the people of Alabama-to help take our state back,” says King.

But why now? King says there are a number of reasons why he feels led to get back into office.

“I didn’t want to run for office. I have waited and hoped and thought and believed that somebody was going to step up and begin to restore integrity to public service and begin to return government back to the people that it belongs to,” says King.

From 2004 to 2011, King served as the state’s attorney general. Luther Strange defeated him in the 2010 republican primary.

“I believe I come back into government with a much fuller and complete view of how the things I knew are going to effect the people of Alabama and that is a very important perspective to have. You don’t know the things you don’t know and I know a lot more now than I did seven years ago,” says King.

King says, there has been a cloud of corruption over Alabama.

“I’ve waited seven years hoping, waiting for somebody else to step forward and fix the problems in our state,” says King.

King will face Attorney General Steve Marshall, Alice martin and Chess Bedsole on the republican ballot of the race.