Judge Sets Prison Deadline on Mentally Ill Inmates

by Alabama News Network Staff

A federal judge presiding in a lawsuit involving mental health treatment in Alabama prisons is giving officials until Friday to remove about 20 mentally ill inmates from single-person cells.

U.S. District Judge Myron Thompson issued the order Thursday following a hearing where inmate attorneys argued that mentally ill prisoners are being held too long in solitary.

The Southern Poverty Law Center contends spot checks found about 150 such prisoners in solitary despite a court order. Thompson is giving the state until 5 p.m. Friday to move about 20 of them with serious illnesses.

The ruling comes in a lawsuit in which the Montgomery-based law center is suing the state on behalf of inmates challenging their medical treatment.

The Department of Corrections didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)