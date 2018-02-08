Lowdnes County Sheriff’s Office Searching for Convicted Sex Offender

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Convicted Sex Offender Tyrone Lawson III.

Sheriff Deputies and Investigators were unable to locate Lawson at his residence, nor could they make contact any other way that was provided by Mr. Lawson. For that reason, Lawson is wanted for Failing to Register with Local Law Enforcement, Failing to Comply with Identification Requirements, and Failing to Update Required Registration Information.

Lawson, 25, was convicted of Second Degree Rape of a 14-year old female juvenile.

If anyone has any information as to his whereabouts, please contact Investigator Jeremy Marvin with the Lowndes County

Sheriff’s Office at 334-548- 2323 or 334-419-0010 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP. Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!