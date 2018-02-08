Montgomery Zoo Unveils Baby African Pygmy Hippo

by Danielle Wallace

There’s a new addition to the Montgomery Zoo.

A baby African Pygmy Hippo was unveiled at the zoo Thursday. The hippo was born on January 31st and weighs 18 pounds and 5 ounces. Right now, he does not have a name. But in the future the zoo hopes to have the public participate in naming the baby hippo.

African pygmy hippos are endangered. There’s only about two thousand of them left in the wild so anytime we have an opportunity to increase a population of a species, it’s a great event,” says Steven Pierce.

The baby hippo’s mother that you see with him is named Lola.