More Rain On The Way

by Shane Butler

Hope you got to enjoy our dry day because we’re heading back into a rainy weather pattern this weekend. A warm front to our south will be lifting northward on Friday. Moisture will increase and showers will develop during the afternoon hours. The southerly wind flow pushing the front will also help warm temps into the mid 60s and even warmer into the 70s this weekend. Rain looks likely both Saturday and Sunday but we don’t think it will be raining the entire time. Another good soaking is possible with 1-2 inch rainfall potential through late Sunday. The weather pattern will remain moist and we could see occasional showers through the middle of next week. Fortunately, we still don’t see any kind of wintry precipitation threat through the next 8 to 10 days.