Senate Votes to Make “Upskirting” Illegal

by Alabama News Network Staff

It would be illegal to secretly take video or photos under a person’s clothes – a lewd practice sometimes known as “upskirting” – under a bill passed by the Alabama Senate.

State senators on Thursday voted 27-0 for the legislation. It now moves to the Alabama House of Representatives.

The bill would make it a crime to secretly photograph or record the “private, intimate body parts of another person, without that person’s consent” in a setting where the person should be able to expect privacy.

Republican Sen. Clyde Chambliss of Prattville said it has been difficult to prosecute offenders under existing law.

Chambliss said the legislation was inspired by a case where a man, while pretending to browse on a store’s lower shelf, secretly filmed up a woman’s skirt.

