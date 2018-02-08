Sunny & Dry Today; Plenty of Rain Ahead

by Ben Lang

After a chilly start to the morning, we’re heading for a much warmer afternoon. Highs today will reach the low 60s, and the sunshine should make for a pleasant afternoon. It will be a little chilly again tonight, with lows dropping to near 40 degrees. Clouds will be on the increase early tomorrow morning and through Friday. Some showers will also pass through the area Friday afternoon and evening. High will reach the mid and upper 60s. That will be the start of a wet pattern for central and south Alabama, which will continue to benefit our already improving drought monitor across the state.

Saturday and Sunday appear to be rather wet days, but it probably won’t be until Saturday afternoon or evening until the heavier rain arrives. High temperatures on Saturday should reach the 70s thanks to a south wind-flow returning, despite the clouds and showers. Saturday night through Sunday look to be our wettest period over the next 8 days. Lows Saturday night remain in the low 60s, highs Sunday reach the low to mid 70s.

An unsettled weather pattern will persist through much of next week. A cold front will push through the area on Sunday, but stall just to our south and return north as a warm front, then remain centered over the state as a stationary front through about Wednesday. That means scattered shower activity will be a possibility through the middle of the week. A cold front will also approach from the north on Wednesday, providing an increased probability for rain through Wednesday night and Thursday. That front should push through, and hopefully enough so that we finally trend drier by about next Friday. Time will tell, but in the meantime you can expect mild temperatures to go with the chance for rain. Highs from Monday through Thursday will reach the low 70s, and overnight lows range from the mid 50s to low 60s.