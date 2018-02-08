Troy Stabbing Leads to Assault Charges

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Troy Police Department responded to an assault call in the 800 block of North Three Notch Street on February 6, at approximately 9:23 pm. When officers arrived on scene they found a 54-year-old male subject with lacerations to his chest, shoulder and face.

The Troy Fire Department and Haynes Ambulance Service responded to the scene to provide medical treatment. Haynes Ambulance then transported the victim from the scene to a Montgomery hospital. The victim was later transferred to a hospital in Birmingham.

Melvin Jermaine Christian, 29, of Troy was identified as the offender in this case and officers located Christian about a block away from the crime scene. Christian was taken into custody and transported to the Troy Police Department.

After speaking with investigators, a warrant was obtained for Assault 1st degree which is a class B felony.

Melvin Jermaine Christian was processed through the Troy City Jail and then transported to and incarcerated in the Pike County Jail where he remains incarcerated on a $15,000 bond.