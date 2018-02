Wetumpka Police Searching for Missing Teen

by Alabama News Network Staff

According to CrimeStoppers, Hannah Marie Knighten, 16, was last seen on Friday, February 2 at Wetumpka High School.

When Knighten’s father went to pick her up from school at around 5:00 p.m, he said she was not there.

Knightens’ family has been trying to locate her trough friends and Facebook.

Anyone who knows where Hannah Knighten is should call the Police or Crime Stoppers at 215-STOP.