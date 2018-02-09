A Wet Weekend

by Shane Butler

A cloudy, wet, and warmer weather pattern is in store for our weekend. We don’t see it raining the entire time but you will have to dodge showers and t-storms at times. At this point we don’t expect any severe storms but a few could become strong. The main threats would be gusty winds, lightning, and heavy rain. Rainfall potential ranges between 1 to 2 inches through Sunday. A southerly wind flow will not only bring in the moisture but also warmer air. Temperatures will manage 70s for highs and lows in the 50s to lower 60s this weekend and continuing through most of next week. For now, it looks like any Arctic or just really cold air is on hold but we’re almost certain old man winter has a few more cold snaps in store for us. Have a great weekend!