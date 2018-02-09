Alabama Primary Qualification Deadline Approaching

Governor's son qualifies

by Tim Lennox

Joseph Siegelman, son of former Democratic Governor Don Siegelman, has qualified to run for Attorney General in the June Democratic Primary.

That would position him—if he wins the primary— to run as a Democrat against the former Federal Prosecutor who helped put his father in jail, Alice Martin—if she wins.

She has qualified to run as a Republican for Attorney General.

Watch Alabama News Network tonight at 5:00, 5:30, 6:00 and 10:00 for a rundown of the candidates who have qualified, Our political analyst, Steve Flowers, will join Senior Political Reporter Tim Lennox for the latest on who has qualified.