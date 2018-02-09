Group in Prattville Working to Fight the Spread of HIV and Hepatitis C

by Alabama News Network Staff

A group in Prattville wants to raise awareness for the prevention of HIV and Hepatitis C in Alabama.

A non-profit group called Medical Advocacy and Outreach sponsored the 2nd annual Breaking Barriers Summit. The purpose of the two-day summit is to increase knowledge of HIV and Hepatitis C through care and prevention in rural communities.

A wide variety of people are attending the summit including medical professionals and community activists.