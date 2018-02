UPDATE: Convicted Sex Offender Turns Self in to Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office officially notified CrimeStoppers that Tyrone Lawson III is in police custody.

Lawsom turned himself into the Lowndes County Detention Facility today at approximately

9:30 am.

Lawson, 25, was convicted of Second Degree Rape of a 14-year old female juvenile.

Lawson was wanted for failing to register as a sex offender.